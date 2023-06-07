Graphics
- Improved materials for the 3D models of the controllers.
- New assets and environments.
Gameplay
- Implemented "visualize green lines" effect when the player crouches.
- A Brand new Course: Safari, now with a very special offer: free for 12 months! Just register your email through the Golf 5 mobile app.
VR experience
- HTC Cosmos compatibility has been implemented.
- New recentering system by pressing the joystick on the controller to enhance the user experience.
Bugs
- Many minor adjustments and bug-fixing
Changed files in this update