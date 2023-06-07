 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Golf 5 eClub update for 7 June 2023

3.408.41

Share · View all patches · Build 11412496 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Graphics

  • Improved materials for the 3D models of the controllers.
  • New assets and environments.

Gameplay

  • Implemented "visualize green lines" effect when the player crouches.
  • A Brand new Course: Safari, now with a very special offer: free for 12 months! Just register your email through the Golf 5 mobile app.

VR experience

  • HTC Cosmos compatibility has been implemented.
  • New recentering system by pressing the joystick on the controller to enhance the user experience.

Bugs

  • Many minor adjustments and bug-fixing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2151961 Depot 2151961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link