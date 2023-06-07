I am Gunnery Sergeant Samantha. From now on, you will speak only when spoken to, and the first and last words from your filthy sewers will be "ma'am".

DO YOU MAGGOTS UNDERSTAND THAT!?

If you ladies survive recruit training, you will be a weapon. A weapon to defend your families, your friends and the Shelter, which will rain hellfire on anyone foolish enough to even DARE squat behind any of OUR trees to piss on OUR turf.

You will NOT LIKE ME, because I am hard, but the more you hate me the more you will LEARN!

You will LEARN to LOVE THE MUD! You will LEARN to FIGHT with your OWN BARE HANDS! You will LEARN to RUN CROSS COUNTRY for HOURS and NOT BREAK A SWEAT!

You signed up here, because you want to be the VERY BEST YOU CAN BE! And if you let us, YOU WILL! Make us proud, ladies, and the Shelter will be in your debt forever.

Dismissed.

