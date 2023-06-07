Palace of Ice - Hotfix 1.5.52

You get a hotfix! You get a hotfix! EVERYBODY gets a hotfix!

Fixed the legendary Jakarbuckler shield missing its model. Although an invisible shield could have been a cool idea, that wasn't the plan.

Fixed the party getting stuck if they re-entered the Glendale Castle after having finished The Wyvern's Nest quest. The castle isn't intended to be some twisted run-ending trap.

Fixed another issue in Glendale Castle where a party member could spawn inside the Castle after a cutscene and remain stuck in there.

Fixed the Experiment Room in Telema missing fly tunnels, preventing flying creatures from crossing the rift. The DM's argument was "Uuuhhh yea dangerous magic currents or something", but considering it was a stupid excuse we decided to override it.

Fixed Custom Campaigns menu not properly showing its content on Microsoft & Xbox versions.

Fixed some Russian & Chinese texts not properly appearing in the UI.

Fixed an issue where Soraks could be neutral or completely missing from the mines in Kaupaapunki, blocking the main quest. We assume they saw what you did to their brethren and simply gave up. We reminded them that it ain't much, but it's honest work - they're now back and ready to fight.

Fixed Divine Blade missing from the Cleric spell list, Gravity Slam missing from the Druid spell list, Thunderstorm missing from the Druid & Wizard spell list, Spellward and Sunburst missing from the Wizard spell list.

Fixed an issue where the "Attrition" quest flow could be broken by triggering the convoy fight before getting close to it.

Fixed the Barbarian's rage ending early even if they took damage the previous turn. Rage on little guy!

Fixed Globe of Invulnerability sometimes causing an internal error.

Fixed a rare issue where Vigdis and Missouk could be missing from their own cutscene, making the discussion pretty awkward to say the least.

Fixed being able to teleport to the Ruins of Telema before teleporting to Violet's House, bricking the main quest. Little Violet does not appreciate being ignored.

Fixed entering the Temple of Arrivad with a level 13+ party not spawning any enemy, blocking the main quest.

Known Issues

Do not abort the travel back to White City after completing the Gallivan Border Castle as this will block the main quest.

During the "Going on an Adventure" quest with Isrid Farsky, choosing the option "it's too dangerous" plays the incorrect cutscene.

During the quest "The Eastern Front", using stealth / invisibility can bypass the trigger for the 1st fight, breaking the main quest flow when activating the beacon later.

For our non-English friends

While we are not able to localize our game in every language (even though we'd love to), if Solasta is not available in your language know that there are talented community members who have made mods to help you enjoy the game! Among others, Unfinished Business mod supports many additional languages (on top of adding multiclassing, new ancestries and subclasses): https://www.nexusmods.com/solastacrownofthemagister/mods/225?tab=description

The list of additional languages available with Unfinished Business (which you can select in the regular option menu of the game):

Italian

Spanish

Korean

Japanese

Note: Remember that if you install Unfinished Business, you can only play with other players who have Unfinished Business active!