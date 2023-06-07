Full Release Arriving on Sep. 26

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

We're thrilled to announce that the long-awaited full release of My Time at Sandrock is finally arriving on September 26, 2023! Prepare yourself for the epic adventure of Sandrock's captivating story, available on Steam and console platforms.

In this full release, all singleplayer quests reach their thrilling conclusions, unraveling the secrets of Sandrock. We've also gone the extra mile to ensure that romanceable NPCs have their quests implemented, allowing you to embark on heartwarming storylines and experience beautiful love stories.

We've also planned dedicate time to optimizing the game, enhancing performance, and ensuring a smooth gameplay experience in the full launch version. Stay tuned for future announcements where we'll delve into our optimization goals and highlight the actual improvements we've made.

Here are a few important notes for you:

For the multiplayer online cooperative mode, we focused on developing it for the PC platform initially. Due to the time required for porting and optimization, the mode will be available only on PC on September 26. We're actively working on bringing the mode to console platforms, it will take approximately three months after the PC.

As for the Sony PlayStation 4 platform, we're currently addressing some technical challenges with the platform supports. Hence, we can't confirm if it will release simultaneously with other platforms on September 26. We'll provide an update by the end of June, sharing more details about the release timing for this platform.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your unwavering patience and support. To express our appreciation, we have a special in-game item gift exclusively for our Early Access players. Keep an eye on us for details on how to claim it, which we'll announce soon.

Leave your questions in the comment or our reviews, we'll address them!

Thank you, Builders, for being an integral part of our amazing community. Together, let's continue making Sandrock an extraordinary place to embark on thrilling adventures!