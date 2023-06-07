- Increase the number of reincarnations in the leaderboard
- Add fairy fragments to the mall
- Increase the fairy realm breakthrough button
- Optimize the automatic breakthrough of the fairy realm
- Repair the BUG of the artifact calculation error
- Fix the bug that the endless road automatically upgrades the wrong BUG
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 7 June 2023
V1.3.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
