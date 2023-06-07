Huge Update 1.0.8 – challenging modes, Steam Deck & important announcements

Get ready because the biggest update in Wall World history is coming your way! We've been tinkering away in the development lab, fueled by your incredible support and feedback. And folks, do we have some exciting stuff to share with you 👀

First things first, we've unleashed two new difficulty modes: Hard and Insane. If you thought Wall World was a piece of cake, well, prepare to have your skills tested. Second things second, we've also thrown in an instant weapon selection wheel. No more fumbling around trying to find the right gun. It's quick, convenient, and perfect for crushing zyrex hordes!

Moreover, now Wall World’s got the full Steam Deck support – we’ve added outlines to the enemies, adjusted UI and font size.

List of changes:

Added a weapon selection wheel.

Added a visual notification for the enemy waves arrival.

Added a setting for outlining enemies and increasing the UI elements. Works best for Steam Deck users.

Added Hard and Insane difficulty modes.

Added Discord and Twitter buttons to the starting screen.

Increased the chance of obtaining crypto keys.

Increased the efficiency of the docking station.

Decreased the upgrade cost for the docking station.

Changed the icon of the enemy wave arrival bar.

Changed the color of the gun sight for better contrast.

Removed the possibility to use various symbols (!@$&) in profile names to prevent save files corruption.

Fixed an issue with the game being incorrectly displayed on widescreen monitors.

Fixed an issue with devices falling out of the spider during dashes.

Fixed an issue with overdrive accidental activation by pressing “OK” after picking up the scheme.

Fixed an issue with the gamepad controls causing a delay before the player could use the “vacuum” button right after pressing the “drill” button.

Fixed an issue with turrets and drones shooting at non-existent enemies.

Fixed an issue with turrets and drones “accumulating” shots during the pause and bursting bullets like a shotgun upon resuming the game.

Fixed a visual issue with a remote boss attack, in which the boss’s spit didn’t reach the Wall but crashed on the spider.

Fixed a visual issue with a gap on the Wall being visible to the player in the starting biome.

Fixed a visual issue with backgrounds being visible to the player through gaps in the clouds.

Fixed a visual issue with tooltips overlapping buttons in the permanent upgrades menu.

Fixed several localization strings.



Hold on, hold on! We've got one more special thing: a new story DLC for Wall World is on the horizon! Our team has already started working on it. We know you're hungry for more details, and don't worry, we'll reveal some information about the upcoming DLC soon.

And the last thing, we'll be making a slight price adjustment to our game in the near future. We've put a lot of love and effort into it, and this will help us continue improving the game and bringing you even more incredible content. But guess what? You can take advantage of the Steam Summer Sale that is starting later this month and grab Wall World at the lowest price before we increase it.

Keep your vacuum cleaner ready and stay tuned by joining the Discord server so you don't miss the official announcement and other exciting news 💙