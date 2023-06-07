 Skip to content

Superfluous Returnz update for 7 June 2023

Italian translation

Share · View all patches · Build 11412301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dialogs and interface are now available in Italian.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1753371 Depot 1753371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1753372 Depot 1753372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1753373 Depot 1753373
  • Loading history…
