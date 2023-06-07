 Skip to content

Freedoms Twilight update for 7 June 2023

Small Patch/Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11412299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was going to wait on adding some of this content until 6/23, but since I have it here it is!
Added descriptions to many, many more items and updated some existing ones.
Updated many items to be trinkets with various effects (brass bell, breast ripper, toy bear, Human Skull)
Fixed stone candlestick
Fixed floating chicken corpses.
Burdock Leaves will now cure food poisoning.
Tweaked how Stoned and Tripping effects work to resolve some issues related to coming down from the mushroom or bud.
Tweaked and added notes to the Food Poisoning debuf.
Fixed a few LODs that were not displaying properly around the game.

