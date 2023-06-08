 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 8 June 2023

Early Access v.1.1.0.26512 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue in The Last Stand Mode where the Vexan creatures were not refreshing in the Endless Challenge.
  • Fixed a synchronization error with the remaining number of Vexan creatures.

