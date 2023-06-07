Level 9 is in the game i put it in the game today cause I need to start making horror story mode 2 soon. Friday i don't work but Wednesday and Thursday i do So Friday I will Start making horror story mode 2. if there's any bugs in the game let me know. The girl in level 9 kind of likes going upstairs i don't know why oh yeah she can only go outside a bit I made level 9 all by myself all the walls and props and floor and roof I put together. I forgot 1 thing to do the escape door safe house is behind you i forgot to put the character a little back so u can see the safe house but i think it's okay ill move it another time. Just Remember the escape door safe house is outside Have a good day.
Scare Girl update for 7 June 2023
Level 9 is in the game and quick news
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161811 Depot 2161811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update