Level 9 is in the game and quick news

Level 9 is in the game i put it in the game today cause I need to start making horror story mode 2 soon. Friday i don't work but Wednesday and Thursday i do So Friday I will Start making horror story mode 2. if there's any bugs in the game let me know. The girl in level 9 kind of likes going upstairs i don't know why oh yeah she can only go outside a bit I made level 9 all by myself all the walls and props and floor and roof I put together. I forgot 1 thing to do the escape door safe house is behind you i forgot to put the character a little back so u can see the safe house but i think it's okay ill move it another time. Just Remember the escape door safe house is outside Have a good day.