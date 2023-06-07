 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scare Girl update for 7 June 2023

Level 9 is in the game and quick news

Share · View all patches · Build 11412195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 9 is in the game i put it in the game today cause I need to start making horror story mode 2 soon. Friday i don't work but Wednesday and Thursday i do So Friday I will Start making horror story mode 2. if there's any bugs in the game let me know. The girl in level 9 kind of likes going upstairs i don't know why oh yeah she can only go outside a bit I made level 9 all by myself all the walls and props and floor and roof I put together. I forgot 1 thing to do the escape door safe house is behind you i forgot to put the character a little back so u can see the safe house but i think it's okay ill move it another time. Just Remember the escape door safe house is outside Have a good day.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161811 Depot 2161811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link