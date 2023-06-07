 Skip to content

Bodies of Water VR update for 7 June 2023

6/7/2023 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 11412193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the auto-resurface after entering the water when snorkeling. Also, made it so that the player can now stop/start resurfacing, as long as they have enough air left.

Thank you

