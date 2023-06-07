 Skip to content

GwenBlade update for 7 June 2023

FeedbackUpdate - StoryFixes

Build 11412123 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed story related things that affects saving progress.

  • Fixed dialogue not appearing after third level of Debora
  • Fixed not updating results after second level of Julia
  • Fixed not appearing list of patients after second level of Hao

I can only thank and apologize to the community that vocalize their feedback and allowed me to make this game even better. I'm trully sorry that your personal experience was corrupted by those instances

In fututre

There are coming Acheviements and 60fps lock in single update
After them there would be new biome added to the game(in a span of 1-2 months)

