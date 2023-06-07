Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Achievements open beta v2.5.6

Hi Troopers!
An update of the achievements beta is now available on the beta branch. If we broke stuff or you have feedback on the achievements update, please lets us know by using the in-game feedback form (opened by pressing F11 while in the game), or on our discord’s beta channel.
This will be the final version before release. We thank you all for the valuable feedback we received.
Thanks for your service!
Fixes
- Add clarification for the radio operator achievement “Death from above” in Peace of Mine
- Added missing translations
- Fixed engineers being able to repair allied units
- Fixed crash when selecting allied platform
- Fixed empty portrait frame showing when no character selected
- Tweaked global bug kill count achievement numbers
- Fixed power engineers animation
- Fixed scenario achievement progress being displayed incorrectly
- Fixed several scenario achievements getting stuck
- Fixed crash in loading of old saves
To participate in the beta program, go through the following steps:
- Right click on Starship Troopers: Terran Command in your Steam Library
- Click on Properties
- Click on Betas
- Click on drop-down menu and select "Beta - Open Beta"
- Then Steam should automatically update the game and download the beta
Changed depots in master branch