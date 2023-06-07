Starship Troopers: Terran Command - Achievements open beta v2.5.6

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Troopers!

An update of the achievements beta is now available on the beta branch. If we broke stuff or you have feedback on the achievements update, please lets us know by using the in-game feedback form (opened by pressing F11 while in the game), or on our discord’s beta channel.

This will be the final version before release. We thank you all for the valuable feedback we received.

Thanks for your service!

Fixes

Add clarification for the radio operator achievement “Death from above” in Peace of Mine

Added missing translations

Fixed engineers being able to repair allied units

Fixed crash when selecting allied platform

Fixed empty portrait frame showing when no character selected

Tweaked global bug kill count achievement numbers

Fixed power engineers animation

Fixed scenario achievement progress being displayed incorrectly

Fixed several scenario achievements getting stuck

Fixed crash in loading of old saves

To participate in the beta program, go through the following steps: