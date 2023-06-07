 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 7 June 2023

Minor Fixes 05

Build 11412022 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue where custom characters would be named after their identifiers instead of their names.
  • Fixed an issue with the arcane training skill tree, where the skill "Spell Penetration" was listed twice.
  • Changed the UI for leveling adventurers in the trainingsground to make it more clearer how it works. There is a info on the max level you can train an adventurer up to and now even adventurers with higher level will be listed with a hint why they can't be trained.

