- Fixed an issue where custom characters would be named after their identifiers instead of their names.
- Fixed an issue with the arcane training skill tree, where the skill "Spell Penetration" was listed twice.
- Changed the UI for leveling adventurers in the trainingsground to make it more clearer how it works. There is a info on the max level you can train an adventurer up to and now even adventurers with higher level will be listed with a hint why they can't be trained.
Our Adventurer Guild update for 7 June 2023
Minor Fixes 05
Patchnotes
