Touhou Kimono Blast update for 7 June 2023

Marisa Achievement and launch discount

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To celebrate the launch of Marisa, there is a 10% discount this week.
Remember to take advantage of this opportunity if you haven't gotten it yet ^^

At the same time, we also updated the achievement of Marisa.
You are welcome to challenge ^ ^

