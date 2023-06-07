Song of the Prairie 0.5.27 patch update.

Hello villagers,

It’s so glade to welcome you all in Prairie Town!

These are the update contents:

1.Fixed the problem that recruiting in the weekend market may cause the crush.

2.Fixed the problem that finishing the upgrade of builds or animal enclosure may delay.

3.Fixed the problem that purchase chances will not refresh weekly in Rhode’s Mystery Store.

4.Optimized the problem that some areas may be blocked by the terrain when riding an animal.

5.Optimized some English text for some props.

6.Fixed the problem that rare mutan sheep cannot be unlocked in Field Guide.

7.Fixed the problem that purchase some kinds of Sleepy Pig cannot receive correct amount of animal feeds.

And if you have any bug or translation feedback, welcome to the Discord server "Song Of The Prairie" to tell us in "ea-bug-channel" and "translation-bug channel", or go find the Dev @Mavis.

Discord Link:https://discord.com/invite/sYU6zhNhZg

Thank you for liking our game: Song of the Prairie, just share it to your friends.And there will be more content and updates to release in the future, stay tune!