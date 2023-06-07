Update 2.25.1.138

Display of destroyed wrecks of ground vehicles which in rare cases might look like serviceable vehicles has been fixed.

A bug where the effect of flying dirt might appear in the air in ground battles in different locations has been fixed (report).

A bug which caused the aircraft icon to remain dark and not highlighted when activating an air event in ground AB although the player was waiting for the start of the air event has been fixed.

A bug that caused event icons to me mistakenly displayed active at the beginning of the game session has been fixed

A bug that caused the reload time not to be displayed when hovering over the icon during the initial preparation of the UAV has been fixed.

Fleet

HMS Glorious — torpedo firing order has been changed. In manual control, torpedoes are fired from one side in order rather than from the other.

IJN Hatsuharu — "Torpedo Mode" modification has been added.

A bug has been fixed in the boat tutorial where the frame over the the furthest target was shown black.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.