Update notes for 7-Jun-23

Changes List:
Fixes:
- Addressed the issue where AWD keys were unresponsive during gameplay.
- Resolved the problem where the game continued after the current song when changing the difficulty mid-play.
Improvements:
- Adjusted the game's full-screen setting to take effect immediately without requiring confirmation.
- Reduced waiting time after playing by removing long silent periods at the end of several songs.
- Modified the tutorial information to be hidden after completing one song instead of two songs.
- Ensured that the tutorial box disappears during gameplay for a more immersive experience.
