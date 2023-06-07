 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cadence Cuties update for 7 June 2023

Update notes for 7-Jun-23

Share · View all patches · Build 11411385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes List:

Fixes:

  • Addressed the issue where AWD keys were unresponsive during gameplay.
  • Resolved the problem where the game continued after the current song when changing the difficulty mid-play.

Improvements:

  • Adjusted the game's full-screen setting to take effect immediately without requiring confirmation.
  • Reduced waiting time after playing by removing long silent periods at the end of several songs.
  • Modified the tutorial information to be hidden after completing one song instead of two songs.
  • Ensured that the tutorial box disappears during gameplay for a more immersive experience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2379471 Depot 2379471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link