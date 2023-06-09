Ver 3.1.100 Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex Chapter 6: The Breaking Dawn

New Encounters

Apocrypha

・Added Wanderer in the Vortex Chapter 6: The Breaking Dawn

・Added Wanderer in the Vortex: The End of History

・Added new maps and areas

・Added a new Another Dungeon

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Ally Encounter Yakumo (Kumos)... New Character Yakumo and New Sidekick Kumos are available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 3 Times Max) is available.

・Fateful Encounter: Chaos Banquet Series is available (Paid, 2 Times Max)

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table][tr][th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Yakumo[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]"Moonlight Flower" Hismena[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Heena Another Style (Jorurihime)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Garambarrel Another Style (Ymir)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Minalca[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Necoco Another Style (Fireside Cat)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Biaka Another Style (Rose Unseen)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Soira Another Style (Aristocrat)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Yukino Another Style (Okaminokami)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Radias Another Style (Flare Knight)[/td][/tr][/table]

・The encounter "Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 4" is available

(June 10, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – June 15, 2023 14:59 (UTC))

You can encounter the following two characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each.

[table][tr][th]The following 5★ characters are available at a rate of 1% each.[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]"Noble Blossom" Tsukiha[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Heena Another Style (Jorurihime)[/td][/tr][/table]

・The encounter "Wanderer's Diary: Chapter 4" is available

(June 10, 2023 3:00 (UTC) – June 15, 2023 14:59 (UTC))

You can encounter the following two characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each.

[table][tr][th]The following 5★ characters are available at a rate of 1% each.[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]Mariel Extra Style (Arcana)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]Yipha Another Style (Juno)[/td][/tr][/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added stories to the Replay Story feature.

・Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

▼Specified Stories

・Apocrypha: Wanderer in the Vortex: The Undiscovered Babylon

・Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn

The stories must be cleared first to replay them.

We are planning to add more stories to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Gameplay Adjustments

・Update to the Battle heading of the Manual

Identified Issues

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,200 and 4,500 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –6/20(UTC)

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 3.1.100.

・Unintended behavior during the battle mechanics of certain boss battles in Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn and Symphony: Crown of the Pale Dawn's Another Dungeon.

・When using certain skills with an additional effect while Lunatic is active, if Lunatic is dispelled during the turn, the additional effects may still activate.

Fixed Issues

・When under the Blood Contract effect gained from Iphi's skills or abilities, allies can improperly cover for all-ally attacks even when under the effect of certain enemy skills that should prevent it.

*The same issue was discovered to affect Soira Another Style (Aristocrat)'s skill "Noblesse Oblige" and Heena Another Style (Jorurihime)'s skill "Nioh Stance." The issue has also been corrected for these characters.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small issues.