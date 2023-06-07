 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Full Gear update for 7 June 2023

Full Gear v1.3.1: Loads of Work

Share · View all patches · Build 11411308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, adventurers! Nothing to see here. A quick patch to fix some lasting loading issues.

And if you see this, leave a review! Yes, you. Do it. Just one word will do. I'll stop bothering you about it once I get to 10. See you around.

v1.3.1: Loads of Work

Save File Version is now 3. Older saves will be deleted automatically.
Fixed: Builder's Aid "Repair 3" wouldn't work
Fixed: Repair X and Sensoring X, when active, wouldn't highlight in the Taglist
Fixed: loading would scramble your inventory items
Fixed: loading would scramble Bells on the ground
Fixed: saving/loading Drones would not give them particles and some special effects
Fixed: saving/loading/saving/loading Drones would crash the game
Fixed: rare softlock from stray area tiles in Arsenals
Fixed: Large Cakes would not have correct descriptions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2212501 Depot 2212501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link