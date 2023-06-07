Full Gear v1.3.1: Loads of Work

Hello, adventurers! Nothing to see here. A quick patch to fix some lasting loading issues.
And if you see this, leave a review! Yes, you. Do it. Just one word will do. I'll stop bothering you about it once I get to 10. See you around.
v1.3.1: Loads of Work
Save File Version is now 3. Older saves will be deleted automatically.
Fixed: Builder's Aid "Repair 3" wouldn't work
Fixed: Repair X and Sensoring X, when active, wouldn't highlight in the Taglist
Fixed: loading would scramble your inventory items
Fixed: loading would scramble Bells on the ground
Fixed: saving/loading Drones would not give them particles and some special effects
Fixed: saving/loading/saving/loading Drones would crash the game
Fixed: rare softlock from stray area tiles in Arsenals
Fixed: Large Cakes would not have correct descriptions
Changed files in this update