Full Gear v1.3.1: Loads of Work

Hello, adventurers! Nothing to see here. A quick patch to fix some lasting loading issues.

And if you see this, leave a review! Yes, you. Do it. Just one word will do. I'll stop bothering you about it once I get to 10. See you around.

v1.3.1: Loads of Work

Save File Version is now 3. Older saves will be deleted automatically.

Fixed: Builder's Aid "Repair 3" wouldn't work

Fixed: Repair X and Sensoring X, when active, wouldn't highlight in the Taglist

Fixed: loading would scramble your inventory items

Fixed: loading would scramble Bells on the ground

Fixed: saving/loading Drones would not give them particles and some special effects

Fixed: saving/loading/saving/loading Drones would crash the game

Fixed: rare softlock from stray area tiles in Arsenals

Fixed: Large Cakes would not have correct descriptions