Spiral Clicker 0.46 is out now

Hey everyone. Its been several months since the last update. Been buried in doing a lot of optimizations, with the aim of making the game both run more smoothly and with memory load, and hopefully getting the memory usage down enough to finally get a mobile export to work.

Optimizations are not yet finished but hopefully this version will be an improvement over the last version in that department. We've also added three new characters to summon in this version of the game. Misty, the ghost girl, Raven the Vampire, and Aurora the Superhero.

So, here's what's new in this version of the game:

Aurora added to game.

5 CGs added for Aurora.

Misty added to game.

5 CGs added for Misty.

Raven added to game.

5 CGs added for Raven.

Many conversations converted to new dialogue system.

Memory optimizations implemented to parts of game.

In other news, the sequel has been coming along. I have nearly all the art assets needed to get the first working demo put together. If you want to see some of the art that is on the way and get in on early access to the new game, be sure to check out my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Changer