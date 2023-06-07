 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tentacle Prawn: (Actually) A Cthulhu Dating Sim update for 7 June 2023

patch, 6.7.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11411036 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: Typos, spacing errors

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1727791 Depot 1727791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1727792 Depot 1727792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1923550 Depot 1923550
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1923552 Depot 1923552
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2246430 Depot 2246430
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2246432 Depot 2246432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link