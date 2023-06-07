- FIXED: Typos, spacing errors
Tentacle Prawn: (Actually) A Cthulhu Dating Sim update for 7 June 2023
patch, 6.7.2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1727791 Depot 1727791
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1727792 Depot 1727792
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1923550 Depot 1923550
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1923552 Depot 1923552
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2246430 Depot 2246430
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2246432 Depot 2246432
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update