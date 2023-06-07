 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hellish Quart update for 7 June 2023

Update 2023.06.06.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11410843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.06.06.0

TWEAK:

  • A different method of loading levels to prevent Windows from thinking the game is not responsive on longer loads
  • reversed using a different compression method for game builds (hence the big update download)

NEW:

  • 2-player mode: Right Player can now hold Right Trigger in the Character Selection Menu to swap the score with the left player and reassign the game controllers. Note, that currently, if this is done, the score will be swapped, even if the players assign their sides exactly like before.

FIX:

  • fixed a technical bug in the character selection menu
  • fixed a regression, where the camera would glitch out when winning or losing in FPP mode

Changed files in this update

Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link