Update 2023.06.06.0

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2023.06.06.0
TWEAK:
- A different method of loading levels to prevent Windows from thinking the game is not responsive on longer loads
- reversed using a different compression method for game builds (hence the big update download)
NEW:
- 2-player mode: Right Player can now hold Right Trigger in the Character Selection Menu to swap the score with the left player and reassign the game controllers. Note, that currently, if this is done, the score will be swapped, even if the players assign their sides exactly like before.
FIX:
- fixed a technical bug in the character selection menu
- fixed a regression, where the camera would glitch out when winning or losing in FPP mode
Changed files in this update