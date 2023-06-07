 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 7 June 2023

Patch notes 2023-Jun-7

Share · View all patches · Build 11410807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prototype fix for issue where two mouseclicks were generated in extremely close succession, resulting in the UI not responding

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link