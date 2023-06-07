- Prototype fix for issue where two mouseclicks were generated in extremely close succession, resulting in the UI not responding
Sky Base Venus Playtest update for 7 June 2023
Patch notes 2023-Jun-7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2417641 Depot 2417641
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update