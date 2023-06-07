Level Editor, Cube Billy, Bugfixes.

Hello everyone! Another quick update here.

I have added a level editor which allows you to create your own custom levels. I hope to add Steam workshop support so you can share your vehicles and levels with other players.

I have added a new type of Billy, The Cube Billy. This type of Billy is good for creating flying vehicles, or vehicles where the center of mass needs to be balanced. Unlike other Billy types, this one is constrained to a cube, and it's center of mass will always stay centered. With other Billy types, their limbs move around as the vehicle moves, and these cause the center of mass to shift a little.

I have also fixed a few bugs with part placement.

Thanks!