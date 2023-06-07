 Skip to content

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 7 June 2023

V1.3.17

Build 11410703

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added automatic sale: unnecessary equipment and war spirit equipment. (Detects worn +9 gear, sells same gear in backpack)
  2. Increase the maximum damage in statistics
  3. Artifact adds enable switch
  4. Modify the turning instructions

