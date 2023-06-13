 Skip to content

TRIANGLE STRATEGY update for 13 June 2023

Ver. 1.1.0 Update Content

Ver. 1.1.0 Update Content

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ War Chronicle
• Added replay chapter feature

■ The Tavern
• Added replay story battle feature

■ Title Screen
• Added Extra Story (requires completion of Serenoa’s route)

■ Other
• Made some battle adjustments for repeat playthroughs
• Improved some loot (money and items) dropped by enemies during repeat playthroughs
• The “...” symbol animation can now be interrupted and skipped
• Assigned a button to skip the company logos that appear when launching the game
• Added a relief measure for when achievements cannot be obtained due to a network error
• Amended some tutorial text in line with updates
• Fixes to other minor bugs

