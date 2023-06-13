Ver. 1.1.0 Update Content

■ War Chronicle

• Added replay chapter feature

■ The Tavern

• Added replay story battle feature

■ Title Screen

• Added Extra Story (requires completion of Serenoa’s route)

■ Other

• Made some battle adjustments for repeat playthroughs

• Improved some loot (money and items) dropped by enemies during repeat playthroughs

• The “...” symbol animation can now be interrupted and skipped

• Assigned a button to skip the company logos that appear when launching the game

• Added a relief measure for when achievements cannot be obtained due to a network error

• Amended some tutorial text in line with updates

• Fixes to other minor bugs