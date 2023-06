1.06.18

-corrected spelling mistakes

-added first time hints for Treasurer, Tavern and Shop.

-supports macOS

1.06.17

-fixed lightning shader bug for macOS.

-updated title scene art.

1.06.16

-now able to buy legendary loot at shop when class quests completed on 'Easy' and 'Medium'.

-fixed bug with 'Trap Door' on Great Hunt quest.

-fixed bug with deleting campaign and starting new campaign in same slot in the same game session.