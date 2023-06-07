Directx and plugin changes. Progress update!

Patch Notes:
The game has been changed to use DirectX 12 and also uses a new plugin would should help with the background earth not loading sometimes. Currently that is an unreal engine 5 bug so I will do the best I can to work around it.
Progress update:
The game is still being actively developed. All of the features/tuning is not done yet.
I appreciate the feedback that I have received so far!
The reviews are currently at mostly negative but the negative reviews (and positive) for the most part have pointed out problems/bugs or things to improve on.
As much as I would like to see a positive review or people change from negative to positive after something being fixed, I am just glad people are giving feedback in the first place! That is what matters most.
Thank you all and more content will be coming soon besides just fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update