Directx and plugin changes. Progress update!

Patch Notes:

The game has been changed to use DirectX 12 and also uses a new plugin would should help with the background earth not loading sometimes. Currently that is an unreal engine 5 bug so I will do the best I can to work around it.

Progress update:

The game is still being actively developed. All of the features/tuning is not done yet.

I appreciate the feedback that I have received so far!

The reviews are currently at mostly negative but the negative reviews (and positive) for the most part have pointed out problems/bugs or things to improve on.

As much as I would like to see a positive review or people change from negative to positive after something being fixed, I am just glad people are giving feedback in the first place! That is what matters most.

Thank you all and more content will be coming soon besides just fixes and improvements.