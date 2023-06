Hey all! Another small update.

-fixed some spelling errors

-I fixed a bug with eggs and monster juice, where if you didn't have enough goop you couldn't receive the upgrade spawned by eggs

-added a performance option (more on that below)

The performance option replaces the vsync option. It now contains a few methods for adjusting performance. So if you've had issues in the past with slow downs, this maaaaay be a solution. No guarantees.

And that is is all!

Enjoy!