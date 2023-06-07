【New Blackguard】

Vanguard of Valkyrie - Edelle

[Alias and Name]: Vanguard of Valkyrie - Edelle

[Birthdate]: May 6

[Birthplace]: Holy Castle

[Specialty]: Fast Reading, Detecting, Lip-language

[Favorite things]: Pocket Watch, Chivalric Literature, Clean Room

[Hate Things]: The Gossip, Joke, Deserter

·················································································

Edelle’s ancestors were the nobility of the old empire. Her family was praised by The Black Emperor as “Imperial Rampart” for their outstanding achievements in war and military talents. This title was the highest tribute to a family. And it meant that as long as her family exist, the glory of the empire would never fall

However, a hundred years ago, the Black Tide destroyed everything. Although her family survived, the old empire was gone, the “Imperial Rampart” was pulled down. The glory and honor of her family vanished overnight

During these hundred years, her family are still obsessed with the glory of the past. They regard the restoration of the old empire as a family’s aspiration for generations. Edelle was born in such a family. Although she did not witness the glory of the old empire - she knew it only from her family's narrative - she also has a same aspiration as her families. She was trained in the military academy from a young age, and later successfully joined the military police. Then she arrived at Blackguard Academy as stationed military police

In general, the blackguards are not willing to communicate with stationed military police in daily life. But Edelle attracts a lot of them

You cannot find a blackguard who dislikes this ice beauty in Academy. Edelle was always asked about her experiences, but no one could open her heart

She only answered one question about herself once: why did she join the military police?

“It’s my family honor.” She said, “and it also is my duty.”