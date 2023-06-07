 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

依盖之书 book of yog update for 7 June 2023

【NEW BLACKGUARD】Vanguard of Valkyrie - Edelle

Share · View all patches · Build 11410468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

【New Blackguard】

Vanguard of Valkyrie - Edelle

[Alias and Name]: Vanguard of Valkyrie - Edelle

[Birthdate]: May 6
[Birthplace]: Holy Castle

[Specialty]: Fast Reading, Detecting, Lip-language
[Favorite things]: Pocket Watch, Chivalric Literature, Clean Room
[Hate Things]: The Gossip, Joke, Deserter
·················································································

Edelle’s ancestors were the nobility of the old empire. Her family was praised by The Black Emperor as “Imperial Rampart” for their outstanding achievements in war and military talents. This title was the highest tribute to a family. And it meant that as long as her family exist, the glory of the empire would never fall

However, a hundred years ago, the Black Tide destroyed everything. Although her family survived, the old empire was gone, the “Imperial Rampart” was pulled down. The glory and honor of her family vanished overnight

During these hundred years, her family are still obsessed with the glory of the past. They regard the restoration of the old empire as a family’s aspiration for generations. Edelle was born in such a family. Although she did not witness the glory of the old empire - she knew it only from her family's narrative - she also has a same aspiration as her families. She was trained in the military academy from a young age, and later successfully joined the military police. Then she arrived at Blackguard Academy as stationed military police

In general, the blackguards are not willing to communicate with stationed military police in daily life. But Edelle attracts a lot of them

You cannot find a blackguard who dislikes this ice beauty in Academy. Edelle was always asked about her experiences, but no one could open her heart

She only answered one question about herself once: why did she join the military police?
“It’s my family honor.” She said, “and it also is my duty.”

Changed depots in overseastest branch

View more data in app history for build 11410468
依盖之书 Beta Test x64 Depot 1097435
依盖之书 Development x64 Depot 1097436
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link