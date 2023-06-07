 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 7 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.1b

  • Fixed simulated ocean base height that was too low to be visible on height 0 platforms (which will be flooded when connected to the ocean).
  • Flooding is now slightly slower to avoid game lags on slower machines.
  • Dirt recovery to grass is now 2x slower.
  • Fixed fueling priority for forestry towers. Assigned vehicles are now refueled by the assigned fuel station.
  • Trucks now always respect construction priority even when they don't have enough parts available. Thanks to this we also no longer force trucks to carry partial cargo for prioritized construction.
  • Replacing vehicles now preserves their custom name and excavator mining priority.

