- Fixed simulated ocean base height that was too low to be visible on height 0 platforms (which will be flooded when connected to the ocean).
- Flooding is now slightly slower to avoid game lags on slower machines.
- Dirt recovery to grass is now 2x slower.
- Fixed fueling priority for forestry towers. Assigned vehicles are now refueled by the assigned fuel station.
- Trucks now always respect construction priority even when they don't have enough parts available. Thanks to this we also no longer force trucks to carry partial cargo for prioritized construction.
- Replacing vehicles now preserves their custom name and excavator mining priority.
Captain of Industry update for 7 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.1b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
