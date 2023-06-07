Beta 6.0 (Playtest beta 2)

This update fixes a ton of small things, plus it adds some new stuff!

- Arm dismemberment

By using the katana, you can chop off arms! In addition, even after limbs are chopped off blood and entrails will still spew. This doesn't work with the axes or knives.

- Added better sideways recoil

The recoil will now bounce guns from side to side, especially the Deagle and M16. This also effects other weapons, so make sure to hold your guns with both hands!

- Optimization

I squashed some textures and LODs on the Anubis map, plus some other optimization changes. It runs a bit better, but more optimization is coming soon!

- Improved the MK3 bolt

The SMLE MK3 rifle now has a less janky and better bolt! It can be pulled from any direction, except up in the air. It also does more damage than before.

- Better virtual stock support

The stock collision is positioned further back now, and transition is smoother.

I have already made 3 new guns for the next update, and many other changes! Plus, the peanut butter and jelly brand Smookers (certainly not a ripoff).