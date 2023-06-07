 Skip to content

Heroes of Spyria update for 7 June 2023

Patch 1.05a

Share · View all patches · Build 11410199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix for a minor glitch I missed.
Chapter 3

  • Fixed a graphical bug that put the player under a bridge while being on top of it in the ancient cave system.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2420931 Depot 2420931
  • Loading history…
