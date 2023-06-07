 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

嘣境回收战 update for 7 June 2023

Fix errors reported by computer language

Share · View all patches · Build 11410175 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a prompt for saving, with automatic saving always available (every five minutes)
Clicking on X to exit can also automatically save
Add countdown reminder for Happy Island
Fix errors reported by computer language such as French, German and Russian
Fix health recovery value errors
Added space pause

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411911 Depot 2411911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2411912 Depot 2411912
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link