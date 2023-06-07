Added a prompt for saving, with automatic saving always available (every five minutes)
Clicking on X to exit can also automatically save
Add countdown reminder for Happy Island
Fix errors reported by computer language such as French, German and Russian
Fix health recovery value errors
Added space pause
嘣境回收战 update for 7 June 2023
