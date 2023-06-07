Build 0.4.26 is Live!

Hi Everyone,

Weekly build time! In case you haven't noticed, our plan in Early Access is to release 1 new build each week until the game is complete and out of Early Access. Next week we are planning to launch the Ranger class, so it's gonna be a big one. It's possible it could be delayed, but we're working really hard on finishing her up and balancing the class and we can't wait to see what you all think of her.

As for this week's build, some new features and lots of QoL improvements, bug fixes and performance boosts!

UPDATE NOTES

Added Damage Stats to End of Round. Now you can see how much damage you inflicted with each type of attack, including Talents!

Improved multithreaded collision system, boosting performance. We've seen average boost between 20-30% per platform. Steam Deck performance has also been vastly improved. There's still more to come, but this is a big step in the right direction. We're diving into lots of multi threading to boost performance in many areas of the game.

Added some small clusters of destructable crates/barrels to the environment for a little more variation

Refactored code for Necromancer's skill, Bonecaster, improving performance

Improved performance of various sprite animations by switching to a custom animator setup

Reduced the Necromancer's Skeleton targeting range so they stay closer to the Necromancer

Reduced the damage output of Bloodsap and his Seed Projectile Attacks by 25%

Slightly reduced damage output of Flesh Golem (5%)

Modified the hitboxes for Flesh Golem's arm spikes ground attack

Fixed the hitbox for the Wraith in Linden Forest. It was offsetting too low on initialization

Fixed a bug at end of Bloodsap fight that would reset player attacks 2x instead of once

Changed the Blood Altar UI selection to default to Yes, instead of No, when asked to sacrifice

Fixed a rare bug where the player could still level up and be presented with level up options after they are dead

Reduced hitbox size for the Hammer Smash Zombie in Usvit Depths

Refactored code, providing a slight performance boost of Necromancer's skill: Fulmination

Refactored code, providing a large performance of the Treasure Snail's gold drops

Fixed a time delay issue with initialization on the Tree Stump Mimic

Necromancer's Auto Flail is now affected by cooldowns, but at a reduced rate

When elites and mimics are stunned, they will now break and reset from their attacks if attacking

Modified Necromancer's passive skill: Soul Rip logic to properly affect the Auto Flail

Updated the Throwing Dagger Powerup Effect

Usvit Depths: Fixed a bug w/ stone guardian offset not resetting properly after jumping

We continue to make the game better and better because of you all. If your request is not in this update, please understand we have a lot we're always working on, but we'll continue to add more requests in and reduce our backlog as often as possible.

Thank you for all the feedback and your support. It means a lot and there's lot more to come!

Stingbot