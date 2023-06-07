fix: Monster came to close to the player push him throught walls
fix: Monster wont leave hiding areas after player hides
fix: Player now can controll jumping
fix: Alley after load saved game the wall goes half-walls
Metania update for 7 June 2023
June / 7
