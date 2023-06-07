 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metania update for 7 June 2023

June / 7

Share · View all patches · Build 11410080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix: Monster came to close to the player push him throught walls
fix: Monster wont leave hiding areas after player hides
fix: Player now can controll jumping
fix: Alley after load saved game the wall goes half-walls

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2432191 Depot 2432191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link