 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

KurtzPel update for 7 June 2023

June 7, 2023 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11410056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items added to Kurtzpel after the maintenance on June 7, 2023 (UTC+0).

■ The following items will be on sale until maintenance on June 28, 2023 (UTC+0)

Changed files in this update

KurtzPel Content Depot 844871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link