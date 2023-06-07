June 7, 2023 KP Shop Item Update

Hello Chasers!
Here are the new premium items added to Kurtzpel after the maintenance on June 7, 2023 (UTC+0).
■ The following items will be on sale until maintenance on June 28, 2023 (UTC+0)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello Chasers!
Here are the new premium items added to Kurtzpel after the maintenance on June 7, 2023 (UTC+0).
■ The following items will be on sale until maintenance on June 28, 2023 (UTC+0)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update