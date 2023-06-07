 Skip to content

Repella Fella update for 7 June 2023

Repella Fella Update #1

Repella Fella Update #1
7 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Censored Matilda's boobs for streamers
  • Censored train penis for streamers
  • Replaced some music that was being flagged for copyright by Youtube, turn streamer mode on to activate it

There's a sprite bug I haven't been able to reproduce in hundreds of hours of testing. If you find that characters or objects are appearing at ridiculously large or small sizes, or any other oddities, please let me know your specs and what you were doing before it occurred.

I hope you're enjoying the game!

Thanks

Changed files in this update

