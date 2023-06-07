Repella Fella Update #1

Censored Matilda's boobs for streamers

Censored train penis for streamers

Replaced some music that was being flagged for copyright by Youtube, turn streamer mode on to activate it

There's a sprite bug I haven't been able to reproduce in hundreds of hours of testing. If you find that characters or objects are appearing at ridiculously large or small sizes, or any other oddities, please let me know your specs and what you were doing before it occurred.

I hope you're enjoying the game!

Thanks