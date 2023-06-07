v1.1.8 Build Notes

Today we began shifting our focus onto combat improvements. With these changes, each class receives a new dash or teleportation ability which is aimed to make moving around in combat a little easier. These will not go through targets, but will allow you to close the distance more quickly than you could do by moving or using the dodge abilities. They do have a power cost, though, of 3% of your total power.

Increased player attack speeds by 30%. NPC attack speeds remain the same.

Reduced the ratio at which enemies gain bonus health, damage, and attack ratings from automatic level scaling. Making the difficulty curve a bit less harsh as your level increases.

NPCs and players can now have different cooldowns on abilities.

Added a new Swashbuckling (Warrior) skill: Dashing Strike. This ability will quickly dash towards your targer and deal melee damage. It can be used to quickly close the distance to opponents. It can also be used to quickly move to a location without a target. It receives a 2% damage bonus per skill rank.

Added a new Healer (Cleric) skill: Luminary Leap. This skill will quickly dash to a location, and then heal the any nearby targets, including the caster. It receives increased healing per, with a small bonus to healing per rank of the Heal ability.

Added a new Wizard (Mage) skill: Wizard's Warp. This ability will quickly warp to a location, and then boost the caster's damage ouput for the next 5 seconds. You will receive a bonus of 4% damage per skill rank, with an initial bonus of 10%. You also receive a 1% bonus per rank of Fireball. It has a longer range than other dash abilities.

Increased the speed of magic projectiles.

Reduced the cooldown time on Fireball, Smite, Thrust, Frost Blast, Ice Shards, and Heal.

The Heal skill now has a bonus of 6 health per rank +4 base, beginning with a heal amount of 10. This is a boost of 5 per rank with a +3 initial base.