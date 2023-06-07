 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown (Test Server) update for 7 June 2023

Update 1.13.1 - Live on Test Servers now!

Hunt: Showdown (Test Server) update for 7 June 2023

  • [Shooting Range] - fixed a bug that caused players to become stuck in a loading screen when the host leaves during the PvP contract.
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in being unable to hear other players speak through the in-game voice chat.
  • Fixed a bug where the self-revive button was visible even without having the Necromancer Trait equipped to your Hunter.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Show player names” option to not work as intended.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented you from equipping a saved loadout when the loadout contained a Legendary item, if you only had contraband versions in your inventory. Loadouts should equip as expected now.

