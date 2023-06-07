Patch Notes for 6/06/23

- Improved the rendering of the tokens, to reduce blurriness when viewed from a distance and certain angles.
- The rotation of a token laying in the flat orientation has been flipped, to allow tokens with text to be read correctly.
- When adding a map to a scene, the map is now placed where the camera is focused.
