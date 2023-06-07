 Skip to content

GATE update for 7 June 2023

Patch Notes for 6/06/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11409752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the rendering of the tokens, to reduce blurriness when viewed from a distance and certain angles.
  • The rotation of a token laying in the flat orientation has been flipped, to allow tokens with text to be read correctly.
  • When adding a map to a scene, the map is now placed where the camera is focused.

