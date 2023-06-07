 Skip to content

Redmatch 2 update for 7 June 2023

Update 1.34 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11409625 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.34.1 (June 6)

  • Fixed a bug where the Custom Map Pool and Default Map Pool text would not appear when returning to the lobby menu after a match ended
  • Fixed a bug where the upgrade lost when dying text was not aligned properly

