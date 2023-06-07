 Skip to content

Dizzy Rogues update for 7 June 2023

Mini Patch (1.0.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 11409468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when the cat parries [spoiler]the spiked tumor in the second phase of the boss[/spoiler]
  • Fixed rare instance where the desert flies would get lost and the level would never end.

