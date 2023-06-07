Mini Patch (1.0.5)

Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash when the cat parries [spoiler]the spiked tumor in the second phase of the boss[/spoiler]
- Fixed rare instance where the desert flies would get lost and the level would never end.
