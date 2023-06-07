This update adds QoL and bug fixes. It also includes 5 more levels to unlock and play through. Another addition in this update includes 3 more characters to unlock, with their own starter abilities and their own skills to advance.
Doomed Survivors update for 7 June 2023
New Update Out Now
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2211521 Depot 2211521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update