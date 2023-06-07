 Skip to content

Doomed Survivors update for 7 June 2023

New Update Out Now

7 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds QoL and bug fixes. It also includes 5 more levels to unlock and play through. Another addition in this update includes 3 more characters to unlock, with their own starter abilities and their own skills to advance.

