Quadrants Map Rework & Customizable Map Pools

Quadrants Map Rework
author: Hey, TastyBiscuitDev here.
I'm the map designer behind Metro, Outskirts, Orbit, Xeo and of course, Quadrants.
From some observations and the feedback we got from the survey we sent out a little while ago, its evident that Quadrants is definitely one of the least favored maps in the pool. Most commonly discussed was it's size and structure. My intentions - design wise - was that matches took place mostly in-doors because that's where the map shines most - but its clear that 90% of a match is taken place out-doors, in far open spaces.
So with this update, I've closed off all exits and entrances and enforced that the map is strictly interior with no legitimate way to go outside. Portals will seamlessly connect the buildings together - so that players are fighting in areas where the map shines best.
The original Quadrants will still be available to play as a custom map once custom maps are released, in case sniping was your favorite part.
Customizable Map Pools
The host of a match can now disable maps they don't want players to be able to vote on. This will make tournament setups easier and let hosts get rid of maps they don't like, or that won't fit their match settings. This is partially in preparation for custom maps in the future.
Additional Changes
- Added a muted icon for muted players
- More UI gradient purging
- Replaced the sheriff star host icon with a more generic person icon
- Replaced the verified player checkmark with a more common verified icon
- Fixed a glitch that I guess has existed since its Steam release where the vertical camera rotation of players was not synced correctly, and would only update when their horizontal camera rotation changed. This should make spectating players in first person a lot more reliable. I seriously can't believe how long it took me to realize this was an issue.
- Fixed an issue where leaderboard scores weren't being uploaded
