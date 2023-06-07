Quadrants Map Rework & Customizable Map Pools

Quadrants Map Rework

author: Hey, TastyBiscuitDev here.

I'm the map designer behind Metro, Outskirts, Orbit, Xeo and of course, Quadrants.

From some observations and the feedback we got from the survey we sent out a little while ago, its evident that Quadrants is definitely one of the least favored maps in the pool. Most commonly discussed was it's size and structure. My intentions - design wise - was that matches took place mostly in-doors because that's where the map shines most - but its clear that 90% of a match is taken place out-doors, in far open spaces.

So with this update, I've closed off all exits and entrances and enforced that the map is strictly interior with no legitimate way to go outside. Portals will seamlessly connect the buildings together - so that players are fighting in areas where the map shines best.

The original Quadrants will still be available to play as a custom map once custom maps are released, in case sniping was your favorite part.

Customizable Map Pools

The host of a match can now disable maps they don't want players to be able to vote on. This will make tournament setups easier and let hosts get rid of maps they don't like, or that won't fit their match settings. This is partially in preparation for custom maps in the future.

Additional Changes