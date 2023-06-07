Minor patch and 10 days to release!

10 More Days!

As TUDC gets closer to release, I am really going through it for some final polish and cleanup!

As in, fixing any typos that may have escaped me (I think I got them all now) and fixing some logical impossibilities regarding answer options throughout the game. I have made them as dynamic as possible so that logical anomalies won't be present and show you impossible answers in relation to previous questions.

Over the last year, I've worked hard to try and make this the most entertaining and enthralling take on the death clock concept that players can experience, and words can't describe how it feels to see something you worked hard towards have a release date.

I cannot wait to see and hear about your experiences with The Ultimate Death Clock!