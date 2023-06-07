Patch Notes: Season 11 Live

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release: 6/7/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
The Headlines
- Season 11 Rocket Pass, featuring the Nissan Silvia, has begun
- The new Arena ‘Estadio Vida’ is live in Online Playlists, Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
- Season 10 Rewards are dropping for all eligible players
Season 11
Rocket Pass
-
Season 11 Rocket Pass, featuring the Nissan Silvia, has begun
- The Nissan Silvia uses the Hybrid hitbox
Tournaments
-
Season 11 Tournaments are now available
-
Any unspent Season 10 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards
- Tournament Credits convert to the highest level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining
- Every player who played in at least one tournament this season will receive one All-Star Cup
-
New Tournament Reward items have been added
Challenges
- Season 11 Stage 1 Challenges are live
Competitive
-
Season 11 Competitive has started
- Similar to previous seasons, a soft reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists
- Season reset formula has been updated to mitigate rank drift across all playlists
New Content
New Arena
- The new Arena ‘Estadio Vida’ is now available in Online Matches
Season 10 Competitive Rewards
-
Season 10 Reward Items and Titles will be awarded according to your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.
-
Season 10 Rewards are non-tradable Toppers and Trails
- Bronze I or higher: S10 – Bronze Trail and Topper
- Silver I or higher: S10 – Silver Trail and Topper + lower rewards
- Gold I or higher: S10 – Gold Trail and Topper + lower rewards
- Platinum I or higher: S10 – Platinum Trail and Topper + lower rewards
- Diamond I or higher: S10 – Diamond Trail and Topper + lower rewards
- Champion I or higher: S10 – Champion Trail and Topper + lower rewards
- Grand Champion I: S10 – Grand Champion Trail and Topper + lower rewards
- Supersonic Legend: S10 – Supersonic Legend Trail and Topper + lower rewards
-
Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text)
- Competitive Grand Champion: ‘S10 GRAND CHAMPION’
- Rumble Grand Champion: ‘S10 RNG CHAMP’
- Hoops Grand Champion: ‘S10 DUNK MASTER’
- Snow Day Grand Champion: ‘S10 BLIZZARD WIZARD’
- Dropshot Grand Champion: ‘S10 FLOOR DESTROYER’
-
Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text)
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 SUPERSONIC LEGEND’
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 RNGENIUS’
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 LEGENDARY BALLER’
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 ICE TITAN’
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 TILE ANNIHILATOR’
Changed depots in qa-test branch