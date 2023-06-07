 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 7 June 2023

Patch Notes: Season 11 Live

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 6/7/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC

The Headlines

  • Season 11 Rocket Pass, featuring the Nissan Silvia, has begun
  • The new Arena ‘Estadio Vida’ is live in Online Playlists, Private Matches, Exhibition Matches, and Free Play
  • Season 10 Rewards are dropping for all eligible players

Season 11

Rocket Pass

  • Season 11 Rocket Pass, featuring the Nissan Silvia, has begun

    • The Nissan Silvia uses the Hybrid hitbox
Tournaments

  • Season 11 Tournaments are now available

  • Any unspent Season 10 Tournament Credits automatically convert into rewards

    • Tournament Credits convert to the highest level reward you are capable of earning based on your Tournament Rank and the amount of Tournament Credits you have remaining
    • Every player who played in at least one tournament this season will receive one All-Star Cup

  • New Tournament Reward items have been added

Challenges
  • Season 11 Stage 1 Challenges are live
Competitive

  • Season 11 Competitive has started

    • Similar to previous seasons, a soft reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists
    • Season reset formula has been updated to mitigate rank drift across all playlists

New Content

New Arena
  • The new Arena ‘Estadio Vida’ is now available in Online Matches
Season 10 Competitive Rewards

  • Season 10 Reward Items and Titles will be awarded according to your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels.

  • Season 10 Rewards are non-tradable Toppers and Trails

    • Bronze I or higher: S10 – Bronze Trail and Topper
    • Silver I or higher: S10 – Silver Trail and Topper + lower rewards
    • Gold I or higher: S10 – Gold Trail and Topper + lower rewards
    • Platinum I or higher: S10 – Platinum Trail and Topper + lower rewards
    • Diamond I or higher: S10 – Diamond Trail and Topper + lower rewards
    • Champion I or higher: S10 – Champion Trail and Topper + lower rewards
    • Grand Champion I: S10 – Grand Champion Trail and Topper + lower rewards
    • Supersonic Legend: S10 – Supersonic Legend Trail and Topper + lower rewards

  • Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text)

    • Competitive Grand Champion: ‘S10 GRAND CHAMPION’
    • Rumble Grand Champion: ‘S10 RNG CHAMP’
    • Hoops Grand Champion: ‘S10 DUNK MASTER’
    • Snow Day Grand Champion: ‘S10 BLIZZARD WIZARD’
    • Dropshot Grand Champion: ‘S10 FLOOR DESTROYER’

  • Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text)

    • Competitive Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 SUPERSONIC LEGEND’
    • Rumble Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 RNGENIUS’
    • Hoops Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 LEGENDARY BALLER’
    • Snow Day Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 ICE TITAN’
    • Dropshot Supersonic Legend: ‘S10 TILE ANNIHILATOR’

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

