Falinere Fantasy Playtest update for 6 June 2023

Enemy Skills and Crystalsmith Icons

Build 11409007 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New skills add for Mushroom and Treant:

Mushroom:

  • Poison Powder
    AoE attack that can apply Poison to all players

Treant:

  • Gift of Summer
    Heals all enemies

Crystalsmith Icons have been updated (Thank you PT74259!!)

