 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 6 June 2023

Cyclic Storms & Setting Explanations

Share · View all patches · Build 11408998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Storms can now cycle and put down multiple tornadoes!

Also you can hover your mouse over each setting on the settings screen for an explanation of what each does, and a recommendation for default settings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2250551 Depot 2250551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link