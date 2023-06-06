Cyclic Storms & Setting Explanations

Storms can now cycle and put down multiple tornadoes!
Also you can hover your mouse over each setting on the settings screen for an explanation of what each does, and a recommendation for default settings.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Storms can now cycle and put down multiple tornadoes!
Also you can hover your mouse over each setting on the settings screen for an explanation of what each does, and a recommendation for default settings.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update